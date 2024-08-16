Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 30,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,858,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $669,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,588. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $191.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.85. The company has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

