Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130,142 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 228.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,193,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,978 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 258.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,212,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,472 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,155,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,910 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,403,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,589 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.73. 3,570,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,476,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.72. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

