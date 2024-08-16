Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Durante & Waters LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Durante & Waters LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.43. The stock had a trading volume of 19,158,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,072,068. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.