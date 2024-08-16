Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Takes $14.06 Million Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 523,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,059,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 3.4% of Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.23. 616,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,797. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.15. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $26.99.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

