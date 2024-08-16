Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Takes $4.48 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 95,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,000. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.1% of Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $7,211,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.40. 6,189,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,356,367. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $47.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

