Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,524,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,589,000 after buying an additional 448,368 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,919 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,726,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,066,000 after purchasing an additional 185,999 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,241,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,865,000 after purchasing an additional 69,346 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,386,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,449,000 after purchasing an additional 35,124 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,873. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.65. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $78.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.