Financial Strategies Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Trading Up 1.3 %

McDonald’s stock traded up $3.62 on Friday, hitting $278.49. 3,279,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,567,993. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $200.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.29.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.92% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald's

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,491. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

