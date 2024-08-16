Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

Finch Therapeutics Group Price Performance

Finch Therapeutics Group stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,300. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Finch Therapeutics Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524 for the prevention, diagnosis, theragnosis or treatment of diseases in humans, including ulcerative colitis; FIN-525 for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and other microbiome product candidates.

