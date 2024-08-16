First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $31.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. First Capital has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $35.65.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 12.01%.

First Capital Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

In other First Capital news, Director John Shireman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Capital stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.37% of First Capital worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

