First PREMIER Bank Decreases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First PREMIER Bank reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises approximately 1.7% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 138,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 24,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.12. 2,658,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959,011. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.44 and a 200-day moving average of $99.90. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $116.67. The stock has a market cap of $87.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.03%.

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.15.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

