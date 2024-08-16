First PREMIER Bank Decreases Stock Position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,815 shares during the period. NorthWestern Energy Group comprises about 1.0% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. First PREMIER Bank owned 0.12% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NWE traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,405. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $55.47.

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 14.21%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.50%.

NWE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $35,720.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,593.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

