First PREMIER Bank Has $136,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First PREMIER Bank cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. HSBC raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,403,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,665. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $173.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.21 and its 200-day moving average is $142.67. The company has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

