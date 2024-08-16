First PREMIER Bank Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393,926 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 352.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,210,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,803,000 after acquiring an additional 942,640 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $8.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $508.29. 4,273,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,153,734. The company has a market cap of $460.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $519.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $501.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $481.47.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

