First PREMIER Bank Has $447,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First PREMIER Bank cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,583 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,736 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,174 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 11,840.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 73,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 4.1% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 103,751 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $57.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,036,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,457,422. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.77. The stock has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.24.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

