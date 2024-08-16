First PREMIER Bank Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 1.4% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,504.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,454,000 after buying an additional 582,503 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 342,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 325,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 790.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 309,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,745,000 after purchasing an additional 274,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,167,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock traded up $2.37 on Thursday, hitting $279.78. The stock had a trading volume of 144,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,583. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.01 and a 200 day moving average of $265.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $279.81.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

