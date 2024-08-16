First PREMIER Bank Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1,326.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.1% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 4,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $5.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $212.06. 42,472,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,699,547. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $228.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.25.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

