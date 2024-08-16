First PREMIER Bank Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,227,000. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 104,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 86,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTCS traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.73. The stock had a trading volume of 227,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,186. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.95. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2843 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

