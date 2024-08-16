First PREMIER Bank Sells 2,071 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Black Hills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,203,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,927,000 after buying an additional 60,219 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,251,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,430,000 after acquiring an additional 475,768 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 904,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,109,000 after purchasing an additional 29,141 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,737,000 after purchasing an additional 203,340 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKH traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.65. 376,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,973. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.35. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

BKH has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

In other Black Hills news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $169,674.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,956 shares in the company, valued at $436,307.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

