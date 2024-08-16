First PREMIER Bank Sells 643 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of VFH stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,908. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.20 and a 200 day moving average of $99.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $107.93.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

