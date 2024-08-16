First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 76.9% from the July 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FEMS traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,866. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average of $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $322.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.92. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $35.34 and a 12-month high of $42.57.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.5415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

