First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.11

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.11 and last traded at $32.07, with a volume of 44331 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.83.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.74.

Get First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

About First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.