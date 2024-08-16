First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Shares Up 0.4%

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.93 and last traded at $27.81. Approximately 14,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 33,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.87 million, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 23,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 5.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $36,000.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

