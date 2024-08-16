Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11), Zacks reports.

FBRX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 276,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,982. Forte Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62. The company has a market cap of $10.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.09.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

