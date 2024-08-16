Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.87 and last traded at $73.64. Approximately 704,644 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,884,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Fortinet from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

The stock has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.92.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,731,010.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,842,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,434,657.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,731,010.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,842,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,434,657.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,608 shares of company stock worth $7,132,649 over the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

