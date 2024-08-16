Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Trading 2.1% Higher

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.29 and last traded at $72.97. 1,400,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 5,896,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised Fortinet from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

Fortinet Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,613,579.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 115,608 shares of company stock valued at $7,132,649 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth $33,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

