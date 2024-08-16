Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $27.12 on Monday. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $27.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.14). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $66.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 128.97%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $177,568.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,812.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $177,568.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,812.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 6,230 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $149,831.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 620,394 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,475.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 25,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

