Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

FNV has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.33.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FNV

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNV traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.58. 264,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,560. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.16, a PEG ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.74. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $102.29 and a 1-year high of $146.43.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -57.83%.

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 149,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,474,000 after acquiring an additional 31,796 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 455,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,671,000 after purchasing an additional 236,503 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 447,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,825,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,167,000. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.