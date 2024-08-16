Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Barclays

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Frontier Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $5.35 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Frontier Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.24.

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $761.46 million, a PE ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 2.50. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $8.33.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Frontier Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Frontier Group will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,821,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after buying an additional 636,921 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Frontier Group during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 994,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 679,075 shares during the period.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

