Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Down 4.5%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.69 and last traded at $8.76. 138,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 719,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

FULC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $574.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.29.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,470.05% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 869.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 12,167 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

