Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Funko in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Funko’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Funko’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. Funko had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FNKO. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $521.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87. Funko has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $10.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Funko in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at $67,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter valued at $73,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $56,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,201.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Funko news, Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $56,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,201.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 16,690 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $153,881.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,379.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,060,704 shares of company stock valued at $18,379,784 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

