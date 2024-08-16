FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Exchange Income Co. Issued By Cormark (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a research note issued on Monday, August 12th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.23 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.20. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s FY2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

EIF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.50 to C$62.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$65.28.

Exchange Income Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EIF opened at C$48.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$46.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.92. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$42.05 and a 1 year high of C$50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Exchange Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.