FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Parkit Enterprise Inc. Issued By Raymond James (CVE:PKT)

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parkit Enterprise in a research note issued on Sunday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Raymond James currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Parkit Enterprise’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkit Enterprise’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Parkit Enterprise alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Parkit Enterprise from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Parkit Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of PKT opened at C$0.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.98, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of C$124.58 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.94. Parkit Enterprise has a twelve month low of C$0.40 and a twelve month high of C$0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.59.

Insider Activity at Parkit Enterprise

In related news, insider Parkit Enterprise Inc. bought 240,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$122,589.21. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 267,371 shares of company stock valued at $138,024. Corporate insiders own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

About Parkit Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parkit Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkit Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.