FY2024 EPS Estimates for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.60 price target (up from $1.25) on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. 52,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,616. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

