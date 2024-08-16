FY2024 EPS Estimates for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Increased by Zacks Research

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brown & Brown in a research report issued on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.67 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.58. The consensus estimate for Brown & Brown’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BRO. StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brown & Brown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.20.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $101.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $66.73 and a 12-month high of $103.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

In other news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,872,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 267,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,390,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 276,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,169,000 after acquiring an additional 31,071 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,519,000 after purchasing an additional 127,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 12.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 251,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,855,000 after purchasing an additional 27,879 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

