FY2024 EPS Estimates for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Lowered by Analyst

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cytokinetics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($5.40) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.28). The consensus estimate for Cytokinetics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.50) per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CYTK. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.27.

Cytokinetics Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $57.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.18. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.34) EPS. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 125,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 58,195 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 173,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after acquiring an additional 20,206 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,074,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 10.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 134.5% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 474,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,692,000 after purchasing an additional 272,000 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $634,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,035,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,832 shares of company stock worth $9,087,691. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

