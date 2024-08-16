FY2024 EPS Estimates for Range Resources Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Range Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $2.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RRC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.63.

Range Resources Price Performance

NYSE RRC opened at $30.54 on Friday. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.57.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $641.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Range Resources by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Range Resources by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 54,223 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 10,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $56,472.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

