FY2025 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Raised by DA Davidson

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 13th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.59.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 329,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 86,579 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,416,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,191,000 after buying an additional 289,258 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,556,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 399.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 456,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 364,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

