FY2026 EPS Estimates for Nokia Oyj Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nokia Oyj in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Nokia Oyj’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 1.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.89.

NOK stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,210,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,099,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 48.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

