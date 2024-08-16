Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Invests $372,000 in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FTEC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.66. 71,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,801. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $118.39 and a 1 year high of $181.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.59 and its 200-day moving average is $159.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.