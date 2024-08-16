Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,184,742. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.15 and a 200-day moving average of $69.58. The stock has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

