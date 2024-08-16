Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. City State Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $3.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,436 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.88 and a 200-day moving average of $164.38. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

