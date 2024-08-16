Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 719,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.11. 728,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,055. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a 52-week low of $99.61 and a 52-week high of $179.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.10.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garmin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

