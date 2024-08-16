General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,355 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in General Electric were worth $21,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:GE traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,257,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,935,916. The company has a market capitalization of $185.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $177.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

