General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GIS. Bank of America lowered their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.71.

General Mills Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $68.75 on Monday. General Mills has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $74.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.87 and a 200-day moving average of $66.99.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 55.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 409.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

