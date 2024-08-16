Geomega Resources (CVE:GMA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Geomega Resources Inc. (CVE:GMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 210647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Geomega Resources Trading Up 12.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$12.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

About Geomega Resources

Geomega Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements and niobium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property comprising 106 mining claims covering an area of approximately 5,889 hectares located 100 km north of Lebel-surQuévillon and 45 km west of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi.

