Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Up 5%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 216,467 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 550,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie reduced their price target on Getty Images from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.64.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 2.05.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $229.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.42 million. Getty Images had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Kjelti Wilkes Kellough sold 8,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $26,721.79. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 246,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Kjelti Wilkes Kellough sold 8,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $26,721.79. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 246,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,977 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $106,515.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,211,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,759.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,378 shares of company stock valued at $262,851 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Getty Images by 95.7% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter worth $47,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

