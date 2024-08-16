Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Truist Financial

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.94.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.61. 2,909,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,307,189. The firm has a market cap of $91.71 billion, a PE ratio of 206.50, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.35. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $87.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

