Global Dividend Growth Split (TSE:GDV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.11

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 10.11 and last traded at 10.37, with a volume of 11825 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 10.41.

Global Dividend Growth Split Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of 10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of 9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $164.95 million and a PE ratio of 7.18.

Global Dividend Growth Split Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Global Dividend Growth Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

About Global Dividend Growth Split

