Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 718,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,465,000 after buying an additional 60,401 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 411.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 35,327 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $366,000. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ:BOTZ traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.41. The stock had a trading volume of 162,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,686. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average is $30.75. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60.
The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
