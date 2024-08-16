Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $245.00. The stock had previously closed at $194.37, but opened at $205.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Globant shares last traded at $201.59, with a volume of 62,045 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GLOB. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Globant in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Globant from $279.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Globant from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Globant from $273.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Globant in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.89.

Get Globant alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLOB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

Globant Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in Globant by 15,800.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $571.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.72 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.